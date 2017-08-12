BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Blues begin title defence with win over Carrick
Blues begin title defence with win over Carrick
- From the section Football
Premiership champions Linfield start their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park.
Niall Quinn and Kirk Millar netted in the first half while Jordan Stewart misses a second-half penalty in a one-sided encounter.
Blues skipper Jamie Mulgrew and Rangers boss Davy McAlinden gave their thoughts on the match.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired