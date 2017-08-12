Katie Zelem: Liverpool Ladies midfielder joins Juventus Women
England Under-23 midfielder Katie Zelem has left Liverpool Ladies to join Italian side Juventus Women for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old joined Liverpool from Manchester United in 2013.
She helped the Reds win back-to-back Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014.
"I have been at Liverpool Ladies for a few years now, so I felt as though I needed a new challenge," Zelem told the club website.
"I have had a wonderful four years and will take away some great memories."