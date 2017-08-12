Katie Zelem: Liverpool Ladies midfielder joins Juventus Women

From the section

Katie Zelem has represented England at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-23 levels

England Under-23 midfielder Katie Zelem has left Liverpool Ladies to join Italian side Juventus Women for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joined Liverpool from Manchester United in 2013.

She helped the Reds win back-to-back Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014.

"I have been at Liverpool Ladies for a few years now, so I felt as though I needed a new challenge," Zelem told the club website.

"I have had a wonderful four years and will take away some great memories."