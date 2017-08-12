BBC Sport - Southampton 0-0 Swansea: We did everything to win the game - Mauricio Pellegrino
Southampton did everything to win - Pellegrino
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says his side did "everything" to win during their 0-0 draw at home against Swansea.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-0 Swansea
