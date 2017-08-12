BBC Sport - Southampton 0-0 Swansea: Swans suffered a lot - Paul Clement
Swansea suffered a lot - Clement
- From the section Football
Swansea head coach Paul Clement says his side "suffered a lot" but is "happy" with a clean sheet as the Swans draw 0-0 at Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-0 Swansea
Watch highlights of this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 12 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired