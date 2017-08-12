BBC Sport - Brighton 0-2 Man City: Chris Hughton says plenty of positives from defeat
Plenty of positives from Brighton defeat - Hughton
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says there are plenty of positives from their 2-0 defeat at home against "world class" Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT:Brighton 0-2 Manchester City
