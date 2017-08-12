BBC Sport - Everton 1-0 Stoke: Mark Hughes says Rooney was the difference
Stoke matched Everton but Rooney the difference - Hughes
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says his side matched Everton despite their summer spending but Wayne Rooney was the difference, scoring the winner in a 1-0 defeat.
