BBC Sport - Everton 1-0 Stoke: Mark Hughes says Rooney was the difference

Stoke matched Everton but Rooney the difference - Hughes

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says his side matched Everton despite their summer spending but Wayne Rooney was the difference, scoring the winner in a 1-0 defeat.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-0 Stoke

  • From the section Golf

