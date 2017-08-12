BBC Sport - West Brom 1-0 Bournemouth: Tony Pulis lauds Jay Rodriguez impact since joining
Pulis hails Rodriguez impact at West Brom
- From the section Football
Tony Pulis praises the impact of summer signing Jay Rodriguez after his side opened their Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: West Brom 1-0 Bournemouth
