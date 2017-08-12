BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield: Frank de Boer disappointed with Eagles 'false start'
Palace lost the game in 15 minutes - De Boer
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer says an expensive 15 minutes cost them a result as they lost 3-0 at home to Huddersfield.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield
Watch highlights from this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 12 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired