BBC Sport - Brighton: How newcomers are helping improve disability football
How Rosenior & Brighton are helping improve disability football
- From the section Football
Match of the Day's Karthi Gnanasegaram visits Premier League newcomers Brighton, where their 'Albion in the Community' scheme is celebrating 20 years of work in disability football this season.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired