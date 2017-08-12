BBC Sport - Brighton: How newcomers are helping improve disability football

How Rosenior & Brighton are helping improve disability football

Match of the Day's Karthi Gnanasegaram visits Premier League newcomers Brighton, where their 'Albion in the Community' scheme is celebrating 20 years of work in disability football this season.

Watch more Premier League in the community features here.

  • From the section Golf

