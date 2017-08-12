BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ten-man Coleraine win at Dungannon
Ten-man Coleraine win at Dungannon
- From the section Football
Coleraine start their Irish Premiership campaign with a 3-1 win away to Dungannon Swifts.
The Bannsiders had defender Steven Douglas sent-off but then scored through Stephen O'Donnell, Ciaron Harkin and Ian Parkhill.
Ryan Mayse got the goal for the Swifts who had keeper Andy Coleman dismissed late on.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired