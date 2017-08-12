Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid boss agrees new deal

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid beat Manchester United in the Uefa Super Cup this month

Barcelona v Real Madrid (Spanish Super Cup first leg)

Date/kick-off time: Sunday, 13 August - 21:00 BST How to follow: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has agreed a new three-year deal with the European and Spanish champions.

In 18 months in charge, the former Real midfielder has won the Champions League twice and La Liga once.

Speaking on the eve of their Spanish Super Cup first leg at Barcelona, he said: "My story with Real Madrid is deeper than contracts and signatures.

"I'm happy to be linked with the club. But the contract doesn't mean anything."

The 45-year-old former France international, who managed Real's B team before replacing Rafael Benitez in January 2016, added: "You can sign for 10, 20 years. I know where I am and what to do.

"In one year, maybe I won't be here. Real Madrid and I are not going to argue, never."

Real visit Barca on Sunday with the game kicking off at 21:00 BST, with the second leg on Wednesday at the Bernabeu (22:00 BST).