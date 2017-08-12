BBC Sport - Brighton 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola satisfied with win over Seagulls
Guardiola satisfied with win over Brighton
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he knew it would be a difficult game and is satisfied after his side won 2-0 away against Brighton and is sure his side will get better.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 0-2 Man City
Watch highlights from this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 12 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired