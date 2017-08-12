BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-3 Burnley: Not many gave Clarets a chance - Sean Dyche
Not many gave Burnley a chance - Dyche
- From the section Football
After his Burnley side's shock 3-2 win at Chelsea, Sean Dyche says not many people would have given them a hope of beating the Premier League champions.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-3 Burnley
Watch highlights from this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 12 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired