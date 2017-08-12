BBC Sport - Watford 3-3 Liverpool: Reds unlucky to only draw - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool unlucky to only draw - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team were the better side against Watford, and were "unlucky" to only draw 3-3 at, conceding an equaliser in the 93rd minute.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 3-3 Liverpool

Watch highlights from this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 12 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

