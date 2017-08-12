BBC Sport - Everton 1-0 Stoke: Wayne Rooney different class - Ronald Koeman
Rooney different class - Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton boss Ronald Koeman says Wayne Rooney was a different class following the striker's winning goal against Stoke.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-0 Stoke
