Vincent Tan not 'actively' looking to sell Cardiff City, but will listen to offers

Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan became Cardiff City owner in May 2010

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan insists he is not actively looking to sell the Championship club.

There has been speculation the Malaysian businessman is pursuing offers for the Welsh club he bought in 2010.

But reacting after reports re-emerged that he was seeking to off-load the Bluebirds, Tan has reiterated he will only sell at the right price.

Asked if he was looking to sell, Tan said: "No, I always say this.

"You don't fall in love with your businesses. If somebody offers the right price, yeah we'll sell.

"People approach us and we have a look, we talk. But that doesn't mean we're selling.

"If the right offer comes, an offer we can't refuse, sure we'll sell. It's business."

Tan watched from the stands as Cardiff beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday to go top of the Championship table after two games of the season.

He had not been to any home games in the previous two campaigns, fuelling rumours he was losing interest in the club.

Speculation that he was actively looking to sell the club intensified in July when reports highlighted a brochure for prospective buyers put together by WMG, a company belonging to Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman.

However, Tan says he is committed to Cardiff and watched the win over Villa at Cardiff City Stadium, which saw an attendance of 23,899 for the game.

Warm welcome for controversial owner

He received a warm welcome from supporters, though his tenure has been controversial.

The decision to change the team's home colours from its traditional blue to red led to a fans revolt, but Tan financed the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2013, albeit for only one season.

Tan agreed to a return to blue shirts in 2015 and, after three campaigns of mid-table mediocrity in the Championship, he is hopeful manager Neil Warnock can help the club mount another promotion challenge this term.

"We have a good manager, he has made some good transfers," said Tan.

"We supported him with the transfers, but we have paid good value for money - not like the way we paid £10.5m for [Andreas] Cornelius [a striker signed by former manager Malky Mackay].

"Oh I will never forget that.

"We have paid good value for these transfers. Neil has done a great job. They are reasonable transfers with support."