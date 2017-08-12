Solihull Moors: Damson Park cleared to stage National League home matches

Damson Park had an attendance of 1,475 for last season's Boxing Day meeting with Chester

Solihull Moors have been cleared to stage matches at their Damson Park home again following the embarrassment of their National League first-day postponement against Chester.

Last Saturday's opening match of the season had to be cancelled 24 hours before the scheduled kick-off time because of safety concerns.

But the Moors have issued a statement to say all issues have been resolved.

They can now host the game with Barrow on Tuesday (kick-off 19:45 BST).

In the statement, the club said they had now "now resolved the Solihull Safety Advisory Group's outstanding concerns to allow fixtures to be staged.

"The licensing authority had sought clarity over certain matchday procedures, notably a misunderstanding relating to emergency vehicle access.

"The club has worked closely with the relevant authorities over the past week to address the issue as a matter of urgency.

"The board would like to take this opportunity to place on record its sincere regret at what has been an uncertain and frustrating start to the 2017-18 campaign."

Solihull, who share their home with Women's Super League side Birmingham City Ladies, began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

No rescheduled date has yet been announced for the postponed game against Chester.