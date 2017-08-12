Paul Quinn: Dundee United sign defender on short-term deal

Quinn made 22 appearances for Ross County last season

Dundee United have signed former Ross County, Aberdeen and Motherwell defender Paul Quinn on a short-term contract.

The 32-year-old has been training with the Tannadice outfit over the summer and has agreed a deal until January.

Quinn was released by County at the end of last season, his second spell with the Dingwall club.

He started his career with Motherwell and played for Cardiff City and Doncaster Rovers.

"Paul gives us greater strength across the defensive line," said manager Ray McKinnon. "He has been patient and showed a willingness to play for United by spending quite a few weeks in training with us.

"That allowed us to get a good look at him and his attributes. I am happy that our squad has competition and quality all over the park."