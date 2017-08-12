BBC Sport - Historic night as Northern Ireland draw in Uefa Under-19 Championship
Historic night for Northern Ireland women
The manager of Northern Ireland breaks down in tears after their draw against Scotland in the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship.
It is the first time NI have played in the final stages of a women's tournament, having qualified automatically as hosts.
Emotional team boss Alfie Wylie described the result as historic for women's football in Northern Ireland.
