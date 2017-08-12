Guillermo Varela: Man Utd defender rejoins Penarol

Guillermo Varela (left) made just four league appearances for Manchester United

Uruguayan defender Guillermo Varela has left Manchester United to return to his home-town club Penarol.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he made 11 appearances.

He was suspended by the German club in May when he suffered an infection after getting a tattoo against orders.

Varela became the first player to sign under David Moyes' reign at Old Trafford, when he joined on a five-year deal in 2013.

He went on loan to Real Madrid Castilla in Spain the following summer, having failed to make an appearance for United.

On his return, in 2015-16, he featured just four times in the Premier League.

He scored an injury-time winner to help United clinch the Under-21 Premier League title in April 2016.