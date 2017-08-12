Davinson Sanchez: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino keen to sign Ajax defender

Davinson Sanchez (left) played for Ajax in the Europa League final defeat to Manchester United

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to sign Ajax central defender Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs are yet to buy anyone so far this summer, a situation causing concern for fans and players, judging by the comments of defender Danny Rose.

Pochettino has continued to insist Tottenham would be active before the 31 August transfer deadline.

Sanchez, 21, is a Colombian international who joined Ajax in 2016 for £3.8m.

He played for the Dutch side in their Europa League final defeat to Manchester United in May.

Spurs are thought to be hopeful of concluding a deal for a fee that could exceed the club record £30m they paid Newcastle for midfielder Moussa Sissoko 12 months ago.