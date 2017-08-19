Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Forthbank Stadium

Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Stirling22007256
    2Peterhead22005146
    3Montrose21104224
    4Cowdenbeath21102114
    5Clyde210134-13
    6Berwick210135-23
    7Stenhousemuir201134-11
    8Elgin201114-31
    9Annan Athletic200224-20
    10Edinburgh City200214-30
    View full Scottish League Two table

