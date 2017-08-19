Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Peterhead
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Montrose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Clyde
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|6
|Berwick
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|8
|Elgin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|9
|Annan Athletic
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|10
|Edinburgh City
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
