Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|6
|2
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Arbroath
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|East Fife
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Albion
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|6
|Forfar
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|7
|Stranraer
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|8
|Airdrieonians
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|9
|Alloa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|10
|Queen's Park
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired