Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Morton
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness CT v Greenock Morton

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd22003126
    2Dunfermline21106244
    3Morton21104134
    4Queen of Sth21015323
    5St Mirren210145-13
    6Livingston20203302
    7Dumbarton20201102
    8Falkirk201124-21
    9Brechin201136-31
    10Inverness CT200216-50
    View full Scottish Championship table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Swimmers

    Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Summer Slalom Ski Training

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired