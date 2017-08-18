National League
Maidstone United15:00Wrexham
Venue: Gallagher Stadium

Maidstone United v Wrexham

Zavon Hines
Ex-West Ham winger Zavon Hines is poised to make his Maidstone debut

    Wrexham will again be without forward Chris Holroyd, after he was forced off against Macclesfield on the opening day of the season with a dislocated shoulder.

    Loan signing Alex Reid is available after scoring on his debut after joining from Fleetwood Town.

    Stones defender Alex Finney is still not available for the hosts and Stuart Lewis completes a three match ban.

    New signing Zavon Hines can play after a unsuccessful trial at Newport County.

    Saturday 19th August 2017

    • Maidstone United15:00Wrexham
    • Gateshead15:00Macclesfield
    • Fylde15:00Dag & Red
    • Bromley15:00Hartlepool
    • Chester15:00Sutton United
    • Dover15:00Barrow
    • Eastleigh15:00Tranmere
    • Boreham Wood15:00Aldershot
    • Guiseley15:00Torquay
    • Maidenhead United15:00Ebbsfleet
    • Solihull Moors15:00Halifax
    • Woking15:00Leyton Orient
    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Aldershot4310123910
    2Sutton United43015239
    3Dover43015329
    4Bromley42208268
    5Dag & Red42209728
    6Boreham Wood421111747
    7Maidenhead United42118537
    8Ebbsfleet413010826
    9Gateshead42025326
    10Wrexham42023306
    11Leyton Orient420269-36
    12Woking420258-36
    13Barrow41217525
    14Tranmere41213215
    15Eastleigh41214405
    16Macclesfield41213305
    17Chester30302203
    18Fylde4031710-33
    19Hartlepool402235-22
    20Halifax402214-32
    21Maidstone United402226-42
    22Guiseley402229-72
    23Solihull Moors3012510-51
    24Torquay4013410-61
