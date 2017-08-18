Bournemouth v Watford

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has yet to avoid defeat in the opening two Premier League weekends

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth summer signing Jermain Defoe is in contention to start after fully recovering from a groin problem.

Simon Francis faces a fitness test on the hamstring injury he suffered during the defeat by West Brom.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has returned to training following groin surgery and could be involved.

Daryl Janmaat, Roberto Pereyra and Younes Kaboul will all miss out because of injuries sustained during the draw with Liverpool last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "Bournemouth and Watford came up from the Championship together in 2015, and since then we haven't had a winner when they've met.

"The Premier League fixtures last season between these sides ended 2-2, with Bournemouth's Joshua King and Watford's Troy Deeney scoring in each match.

"The fact that both teams have struggled to keep clean sheets in 2017 suggests we may again see plenty of goals this weekend.

"Whether Marco Silva can get his first Watford win against Bournemouth - as he did for Hull earlier this year - remains to be seen. With the recent history of this fixture, he may have to settle for a draw."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "There were some positives at West Brom, but not too many.

"We need to get our tempo and passing moving and if we do that we will have a good chance.

"We played Hull in Marco Silva's first game and that day Hull were very impressive. After the game he also left an impression on me; he was very friendly and knowledgeable and had done his research about the Premier League.

"It doesn't surprise me that he still in the league with a job."

Watford head coach Marco Silva on being linked with a move for Leicester's Islam Slimani: "Of course I know the player, he worked with me three seasons ago.

"Of course I like the player. If he is a player who could help us? I am sure about that, but I can't control the market."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Hornets looked decent up front against Liverpool but obviously had some problems at the back, and Bournemouth will feel like they can hurt them. I am backing Eddie Howe's side to get off the mark.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Six of the last seven meetings have been drawn - including all four Premier League encounters.

The only top-flight fixture to be drawn the first five times it has been played is Wolves against Leicester between 1932 and 1934.

Bournemouth's solitary win in their last nine home league fixtures against Watford came in the Championship in January 2015 (W1, D4, L4).

Bournemouth

The Cherries have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures in each of the two previous seasons.

Bournemouth have conceded 135 goals in the Premier League since they were promoted in 2015, more than any other top-flight side during that period.

They won four of their last six home games last season, with their only defeat in that period coming against champions Chelsea.

Joshua King scored in both 2-2 draws between the sides last season. His tally of 13 Premier League goals in 2017 is bettered only by Harry Kane (21) and Romelu Lukaku (17).

Jermain Defoe could become the fifth player to score a Premier League goal in at least 17 different seasons. However, he has failed to score in his five Premier League appearances against Watford.

Watford

The Hornets lost their last seven away matches of the 2016-17 campaign. They haven't fared worse in the Premier League since a 10-match losing streak between December 1999 and May 2000.

Watford have gone seven league matches without a win, ending a run of six straight defeats by drawing 3-3 against Liverpool last weekend.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 league away matches - conceding 34 goals - since the 0-0 draw at Swansea City in October 2016.

Marco Silva's first Premier League match as a manager was Hull City's 3-1 home win against Bournemouth on 14 January 2017. He failed to win any of his nine Premier League away games in charge last season (D2, L7).

Troy Deeney has scored five goals in seven league appearances for Watford against Bournemouth.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 51% Probability of away win: 23%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.