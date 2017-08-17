Swansea City v Manchester United

Paul Clement was a coach at Chelsea during Jose Mourinho's first spell as manager at Stamford Bridge.

TEAM NEWS

Swansea forward Fernando Llorente is back in training after fracturing his arm in a cycling accident last month but he will not face Manchester United.

Tammy Abraham is likely to make his home debut, while £11m recruit Roque Mesa awaits his competitive bow.

Manchester United remain without injured trio Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo.

Summer signing Victor Lindelof could again be left out of the squad while he adapts to the English game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "They ended last season well and have only been beaten once at home since January, but on the evidence of these teams' opening games it is hard to make any sort of case for Swansea here.

"With Gylfi Sigurdsson gone and Fernando Llorente still injured, the Swans have lost their main goal creator and scorer - and if that meant few chances at Southampton, it ought to signify precious little chance of beating United.

"Jose Mourinho's side were superb last Sunday, with some of their football against West Ham a clear demonstration of the confidence he repeatedly emphasised post-match.

"He looks to have got his mojo back. It's a 'second season' thing."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "My message to the fans would be that the club wants to move forward, we want to improve our squad and our style.

"It is a big challenge replacing Gylfi [Sigurdsson], but I hope we can potentially bring in two or three players to strengthen us in various positions.

"We don't have superstars here, everyone gives their best for each other."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are vying to earn back-to-back away wins in this fixture for the first time.

Swansea have only lost three of their 14 home games against United in all divisions (W8, D3).

The Swans have not kept a clean sheet against Manchester United in 14 meetings since a goalless top-flight draw in December 1982.

Swansea City

The Swans have won nine of their 20 Premier League matches since Paul Clement was appointed as head coach. Their tally of 30 points during that time is the eighth best record in the division.

Swansea's current six-match unbeaten run (W4, D2) is their longest in the Premier League since a run of seven games between December 2012 and January 2013.

Clement's side ended last season with three successive home wins and have only lost once in eight league games at the Liberty Stadium.

The only time Swansea have failed to score in their opening two matches of a top-flight season came in their debut Premier League campaign in 2011-12.

Manchester United

The 4-0 thrashing of West Ham last Sunday is United's biggest margin of victory under Jose Mourinho in the Premier League. They scored four goals in just one league fixture last season, when beating Leicester 4-1 in September.

United are seeking a first Premier League away win in five attempts. They only managed two points and one goal in their final four away fixtures of 2016-17.

Jose Mourinho's side have kept an unrivalled 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this calendar year.

Mourinho is unbeaten in all seven matches as a manager against Swansea (W5, D2), winning on all three visits to the Liberty Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku has gone six games without a goal against Swansea in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 19% Probability of home win: 11% Probability of away win: 70%

