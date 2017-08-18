Aberdeen v Dundee

BBC coverage

Aberdeen have a full squad for Saturday's Premiership visit of Dundee.

Striker Adam Rooney was an unused substitute in last week's win at Ross County following a thigh injury and could start at Pittodrie.

Dundee forward Sofien Moussa has been ruled out for up to four weeks after knee surgery.

Darren O'Dea, Randy Wolters, Kostadin Gadzhalov, Craig Wighton, Julen Etxabeguren and James McPake remain out, but Roarie Deacon could return.

Match stats

Aberdeen are seeking a fourth straight victory

Dundee are looking to avoid losing their opening three league games for the first time since 1998-99

Aberdeen have won their last six meetings with Dundee, scoring 18 goals and conceding one.

Dundee are looking for their first top-flight victory over Aberdeen since December 2004, drawing five and losing 10 of 15 games since.

Aberdeen have scored in each of their last 18 meetings with Dundee, last failing to net in that 1-0 league defeat in December 2004.

Pre-match views

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We want to try to continue our winning run. We've had two good wins, home and away, so now we're at home we want to maximise that.

"Dundee always have players who can hurt you on the day. Neil McCann has recruited well and he is trying to bring a freshness to the team.

"I know him and Graham Gartland well and I'm sure they will come here giving their team confidence that they can get a result.

"Their results haven't been what they would have wanted but it doesn't make them any less dangerous because they have players who can cause us problems."

Dundee defender Jack Hendry: "I feel we have to take the approach where we just need to go out and play with a freedom, no matter who we are playing.

"Every game in this league is going to be tough, so we just need to go out and believe in our ability and be confident.

"We just need to approach it like every game is winnable and then try to perform to our best.

"Obviously there will be some things we will work on to stop Aberdeen as they are a good side, so we will look into them a little.

"But I feel if we can turn up on the day we will have a real good chance as we have some really good players in this squad."