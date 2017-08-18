Motherwell v Ross County

BBC coverage

Motherwell are without suspended goalkeeper Trevor Carson and captain Carl McHugh against Ross County.

However, defender Charles Dunne had his red card against St Johnstone overturned on appeal.

Stephen Hammell is likely to miss out along with Elliot Frear, while Alex Fisher will be assessed.

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre has a fully fit squad. Tim Chow has recovered from a head wound that kept him out of last weekend's game against Aberdeen.

Billy Mckay could finally make his debut for the club after completing over an hour and scoring for the Under-20s side in the Irn-Bru Cup following groin surgery which has forced him to miss the start of the season.

Match stats

Well won 3-2 in Dingwall this month to knock County out of the League Cup

County have scored in 16 consecutive games against Motherwell

Motherwell have only won two of their 10 home league matches in 2017 and lost seven

County are unbeaten in their last five away Premiership matches, their best run since six in May 2015

Well's three red cards against St Johnstone in their last game was the first time this has happened in the top-flight since Dundee United in 2011.

Pre-match views

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "When we went down to eight men [against St Johnstone] we showed great character and I'm sure we'll take our frustrations out on Saturday.

"We want to get our league season up and running.

"We have started well in the cup and the two league games we've lost; we've been very much in the game and had we taken our chances things may well have been different.

"We will play worse than that and win football matches. I would prefer to play poorly and win on Saturday if I'm being honest.

"Charles Dunne has had two red cards for blowing on people, so it's welcome to Scottish football.

"It is what it is, they've overturned one of them. They didn't overturn Trevor's (Carson) which we find very hard to take, but we deal with it and move forward.

"We can affect the fact that Carl McHugh went to ground and shouldn't have."

Ross County defender Jason Naismith: "It's a good chance for us to rectify the mistakes of the last game, and having it so quickly after the last game as well is good for us.

"If we as a team can stop leaking the goals, then we will create enough chances and win games and we will win more than we lose.

"We showed we can create chances against Aberdeen and Motherwell. The last game here (against Motherwell) was a typical cup tie; it was a great game and good to watch but we would like to tighten up a bit and still create as many chances going forward."