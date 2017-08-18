Sunderland v Leeds United
Costa Rica left-back Bryan Oviedo and midfielder Jack Rodwell could feature in Simon Grayson's Sunderland side for the first time against Leeds.
The pair returned to action with Sunderland's under-23s a week ago, while Josh Maja underwent knee surgery and is out for at least five weeks.
Liam Cooper is hopeful of returning for Leeds after missing Tuesday's draw with Fulham following a knock in training.
Fellow defenders Matthew Pennington and Gaetano Berardi remain sidelined.
While Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen has possible changes to consider, Sunderland boss Grayson has so far kept faith with the same starting XI for each of their three Championship games - and collected five points from a possible nine.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 40%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 32%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Sunderland have won three of their past four matches against Leeds in league competition (L1).
- Leeds have won seven of their last nine league trips to Sunderland, losing the other two.
- Bob Stokoe was in charge of Sunderland and Billy Bremner in charge of Leeds the last time these sides played out a draw in the league, doing so in April 1987. In 20 meetings since, Sunderland have won six and Leeds have won 14.
- Leeds have drawn their past two league games 0-0, they last recorded three goalless draws in a row back in December 1996.
- The Black Cats have recorded a lower share of possession in the opening three matchdays than any other Championship side (36.4%).
- Leeds have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 17 away league matches, they last went on a longer run without an away shutout in February 2013 (19 games).