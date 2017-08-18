Sunderland v Leeds United

Oviedo was injured while on international duty during the summer

Costa Rica left-back Bryan Oviedo and midfielder Jack Rodwell could feature in Simon Grayson's Sunderland side for the first time against Leeds.

The pair returned to action with Sunderland's under-23s a week ago, while Josh Maja underwent knee surgery and is out for at least five weeks.

Liam Cooper is hopeful of returning for Leeds after missing Tuesday's draw with Fulham following a knock in training.

Fellow defenders Matthew Pennington and Gaetano Berardi remain sidelined.

While Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen has possible changes to consider, Sunderland boss Grayson has so far kept faith with the same starting XI for each of their three Championship games - and collected five points from a possible nine.

SAM's prediction Home win - 40% Draw - 28% Away win - 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts