Preston North End v Reading

Preston North End will have Ben Pearson available against Reading after returning from suspension for his red card against Leeds United.

Paul Gallagher may not play after his concussion in their defeat at Derby.

Reading midfielders Garath McCleary and Leandro Bacuna will push for starts after being on the bench in midweek.

Striker Yann Kermorgant (hip and groin) is expected to be out for as long as four months while Callum Harriott (hamstring) is a month away.

SAM's prediction Home win - 47% Draw - 28% Away win - 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Preston North End boss Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I'm trying to find a way to win in a manner that I've managed to do in the past and that's different to what we've been used to here.

"At the moment, in the final third, that's generally the last little bit to come. The one thing is, all the teams I've had have been high goalscorers.

"Last year we [Norwich] were the second top goalscorers in the league and it was the same with Hamilton. I'm hoping the goals steadily improve [at Preston]."

Reading assistant manager Andries Ulderink told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's good to have these games close together at the start of the season to get players back into the feel of things.

"We know from last season that Preston play with a very high tempo and like to press high up the pitch and they're straightforward in their approach.

"It will be a game of high-intensity and we know we will have to fight hard for the ball.

"It will be interesting to see if we're ready for that type of an away game."

