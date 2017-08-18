Championship
Sheff Utd12:15Barnsley
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Barnsley

Andy Yiadom
Andy Yiadom has missed Barnsley's past two games because of speculation over his future
    Sheffield United could be without centre-back Richard Stearman, who was forced off in their midweek defeat at Cardiff with a hamstring injury.

    Jake Wright may step in, while striker Ched Evans and midfielder David Brooks are pushing for starting places.

    Striker Dimitri Cavare is unlikely to be eligible for his Barnsley debut as they await international clearance.

    However, defender Andy Yiadom could feature, with his proposed move to Huddersfield breaking down.

    Home win - 61%Draw - 22%Away win - 17%

    Match facts

    • Sheffield United have lost just two of their last 14 league matches against south Yorkshire rivals Barnsley (W5 D7).
    • The Tykes are unbeaten in their last four trips to Bramall Lane, although three have ended level (W1).
    • Ryan Hedges has had a hand in a goal in each of Barnsley's three league games this season, scoring two and assisting one.
    • Sheffield United have won seven consecutive league games at Bramall Lane, including a 1-0 win over Brentford on opening day - they last secured eight wins in a row back in February 2012.
    • Barnsley have lost seven of their last eight away league games, with their solitary victory arriving at Ewood Park in April.

