Ipswich Town v Brentford
-
- From the section Football
Ipswich Town will look to continue their perfect start to the Championship season against winless Brentford.
Dean Gerken, Flynn Downes and Bersant Celina could return from injury to bolster Mick McCarthy's thin squad.
Brentford are without midfielder Josh McEachran, who was stretchered off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Bristol City.
New signing Kamo Mokotjo is likely to come into the Bees side in McEachran's absence, having started the previous game against Nottingham Forest.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 34%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 38%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Ipswich have failed to win any of their last five Championship matches against Brentford, drawing three and losing two.
- Brentford have found the back of the net in nine of their 10 previous league encounters with the Tractor Boys.
- New signing Martyn Waghorn has scored with all three of his shots on target in the Championship for Ipswich. Indeed, Waghorn has already equalled his goal tally from his last season in the second tier where he netted three in 23 games for Wigan in 2014-15.
- Ipswich will be looking to win their opening four league games of the season for the first time since the 1974-75 campaign.
- The Bees have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 13 away games in the Championship.
- Mick McCarthy has failed to win any of his last five managerial clashes against Brentford (D3 L2) since a 4-2 victory in December 2014.