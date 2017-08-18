Championship
Ipswich15:00Brentford
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Brentford

Ipswich Town
Ipswich have won all three of their Championship games this season, along with Cardiff and Wolves
    Ipswich Town will look to continue their perfect start to the Championship season against winless Brentford.

    Dean Gerken, Flynn Downes and Bersant Celina could return from injury to bolster Mick McCarthy's thin squad.

    Brentford are without midfielder Josh McEachran, who was stretchered off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

    New signing Kamo Mokotjo is likely to come into the Bees side in McEachran's absence, having started the previous game against Nottingham Forest.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 34%Draw - 28%Away win - 38%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Ipswich have failed to win any of their last five Championship matches against Brentford, drawing three and losing two.
    • Brentford have found the back of the net in nine of their 10 previous league encounters with the Tractor Boys.
    • New signing Martyn Waghorn has scored with all three of his shots on target in the Championship for Ipswich. Indeed, Waghorn has already equalled his goal tally from his last season in the second tier where he netted three in 23 games for Wigan in 2014-15.
    • Ipswich will be looking to win their opening four league games of the season for the first time since the 1974-75 campaign.
    • The Bees have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 13 away games in the Championship.
    • Mick McCarthy has failed to win any of his last five managerial clashes against Brentford (D3 L2) since a 4-2 victory in December 2014.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff33006069
    2Wolves33006249
    3Ipswich33007439
    4Middlesbrough32013126
    5Nottm Forest32016516
    6Sunderland31205325
    7Leeds31203215
    8Hull31117524
    9Bristol City31116514
    10Norwich31114404
    11QPR31113304
    12Birmingham31112204
    13Preston31111104
    14Reading311134-14
    15Derby311123-14
    16Fulham30302203
    17Barnsley310246-23
    18Sheff Utd310213-23
    19Bolton302134-12
    20Sheff Wed302123-12
    21Brentford301257-21
    22Millwall301246-21
    23Aston Villa301226-41
    24Burton300317-60
