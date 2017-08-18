Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Championship
Sheyi Ojo
Sheyi Ojo was a member of the England side that won the Under-20 World Cup this summer
    Sheyi Ojo could make his Fulham debut after joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

    The Cottagers will be without Lucas Piazon after he broke his leg in their midweek draw at Leeds, while Tomas Kalas returns from a one-match ban.

    Glenn Loovens could return from a back injury for Wednesday, although Frederico Venancio may deputise.

    The Owls must decide whether to recall forward Fernando Forestieri after a reported training ground bust-up.

    Home win - 56%Draw - 25%Away win - 19%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Fulham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (4-0 in Dec 2014), with Marcus Bettinelli keeping net in that clash.
    • The Owls won all three matches vs Fulham in 2015-16 but failed to win either Championship fixture against the Lilywhites in 2016-17 (D1 L1).
    • Fulham have drawn their opening three league games to a season - they've never opened the campaign with four draws.
    • Including play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last six Championship away games (W3 D2), though it was their season opener against Preston.
    • Sam Winnall has scored in three of his last five league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, this after netting in one of his first 11.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff33006069
    2Wolves33006249
    3Ipswich33007439
    4Middlesbrough32013126
    5Nottm Forest32016516
    6Sunderland31205325
    7Leeds31203215
    8Hull31117524
    9Bristol City31116514
    10Norwich31114404
    11QPR31113304
    12Birmingham31112204
    13Preston31111104
    14Reading311134-14
    15Derby311123-14
    16Fulham30302203
    17Barnsley310246-23
    18Sheff Utd310213-23
    19Bolton302134-12
    20Sheff Wed302123-12
    21Brentford301257-21
    22Millwall301246-21
    23Aston Villa301226-41
    24Burton300317-60
    View full Championship table

