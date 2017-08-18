Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough

Stephen Henderson
Stephen Henderson joined Nottingham Forest from Charlton prior to the 2016-17 season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 1200-2000 BST

    Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson could be named as a substitute for Nottingham Forest after seven months out with an Achilles injury.

    Midfielder Chris Cohen is still sidelined with a knee injury.

    Middlesbrough's former Forest defender Daniel Ayala may return after three games out with an ankle problem, but forward Martin Braithwaite (hamstring) is still sidelined.

    Fellow ex-Forest duo Britt Assombalonga and Patrick Bamford are set to feature.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 27%Draw - 27%Away win - 46%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Nottingham Forest have won two of the last three league clashes with Middlesbrough but did lose the most recent one at the City Ground, 2-1 in September 2015.
    • Middlesbrough have kept only one clean sheet in 21 league visits to the City Ground between 1973 and 2015, with Jason Steele recording a shutout in November 2012.
    • Former Forest striker Britt Assombalonga has scored six goals in his last six Championship appearances (two for Boro, four for Forest).
    • Nottingham Forest's Barrie McKay has created the most goalscoring chances in the Championship so far (11).
    • Middlesbrough have lost just once in their last 13 Championship fixtures, winning eight (D4).
    • Forest have won three of their last four league games, as many as in the previous 15 combined.

