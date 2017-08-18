Queens Park Rangers v Hull City
QPR forward Pawel Wszolek faces a fitness test for the visit of Hull after being forced off injured during Tuesday's defeat by Norwich.
Yeni Ngbakoto and Idrissa Sylla will also be assessed, but Joel Lynch, who was also injured at Norwich, is out.
Hull will be without Abel Hernandez for the first time this season and may not have the striker back for up to six months after he ruptured his Achilles.
Markus Henriksen is also out, but Kevin Stewart is available again.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 39%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 33%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- QPR have lost their last two home league games against Hull, the same total they had lost in their previous 19 matches combined.
- Hull have gone seven league games unbeaten against QPR, winning three and drawing four.
- Hull City are winless in 19 away league games (D4 L15), their longest such run since a 27-game streak ending in September 2010.
- Conor Washington has netted three goals in his past two league games at Loftus Road for QPR, as many as in his previous 27 combined.
- QPR have won seven of their past nine home games in all competitions (L2) and each of the last three.
- Abel Hernandez had scored seven goals in his last eight Championship appearances.