Queens Park Rangers v Hull City

Wszolek suffered a back injury in the fist-half against Norwich

QPR forward Pawel Wszolek faces a fitness test for the visit of Hull after being forced off injured during Tuesday's defeat by Norwich.

Yeni Ngbakoto and Idrissa Sylla will also be assessed, but Joel Lynch, who was also injured at Norwich, is out.

Hull will be without Abel Hernandez for the first time this season and may not have the striker back for up to six months after he ruptured his Achilles.

Markus Henriksen is also out, but Kevin Stewart is available again.

SAM's prediction Home win - 39% Draw - 28% Away win - 33%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts