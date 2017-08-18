Championship
Aston Villa v Norwich City

Mile Jedinak
Since he came to the club a year ago, Villa have not won a game without Mile Jedinak in the team
    Winless Aston Villa will make late decisions over midfielder Mile Jedinak and striker Scott Hogan.

    Hogan came off with an injured ankle in the midweek defeat at Reading, while Jedinak's groin injury has kept him out of Villa's first three matches.

    Norwich may be without defender Ivo Pinto, who was forced off in the 2-0 midweek victory over QPR, the Canaries' first league win this season.

    Daniel Farke may rotate his squad for his side's fourth game in 11 days.

    Villa's only victory in their first four matches this season came in the EFL Cup at Colchester. And, having started with a home draw against Hull City, they have now lost their last two.

    Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM 95.6:

    "We need Villa Park at its best, but we need to give the fans something to shout about. That's vitally important.

    "The supporters have been quite remarkable over the years and they understand the problems the club has had.

    "But a lot of new players have joined the club and several more only arrived in January and they need the supporters to stay with them and help them."

    Match facts

    • Aston Villa are unbeaten in eight home league games against the Canaries, having won five of the last six clashes between the two sides at Villa Park.
    • Norwich's last league win at Villa was back in November 1992 in the inaugural Premier League season, when David Phillips, Darren Beckford and Daryl Sutch scored in a 3-2 win.
    • Going back to the end of last season, Villa have won just once in their last nine league games, the derby win over Birmingham City in April.
    • If Villa fail to beat Norwich, it will be their worst start to a league campaign since 1997-98, when Brian Little's side lost their first four games, but recovered to finish seventh in the Premier League under John Gregory.
    • The Canaries have won just two and lost 10 of their last 18 away league games.
    • All four of Norwich's goals in the Championship this season have come in the second half.

