Paul Heatley scores twice in a 4-1 win for Crusaders over 10-man Ballymena United in the Premiership opener on Friday night.

Matthew Shevlin put United ahead at the Showgrounds and Heatley levelled before Kyle Owens was sent off.

Heatley made it 2-1 with goals from Colin Coates and Jordan Forsythe sealing the three points.

Both managers gave their views on a game which turned on the second-half dismissal.