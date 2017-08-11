BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Heatley hits double as Crues beat Ballymena

Heatley hits double as Crues beat Ballymena

Paul Heatley scores twice in a 4-1 win for Crusaders over 10-man Ballymena United in the Premiership opener on Friday night.

Matthew Shevlin put United ahead at the Showgrounds and Heatley levelled before Kyle Owens was sent off.

Heatley made it 2-1 with goals from Colin Coates and Jordan Forsythe sealing the three points.

Both managers gave their views on a game which turned on the second-half dismissal.

  From the section Golf
  From the section Golf
