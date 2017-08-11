BBC Sport - Arsenal 4-3 Leicester: Craig Shakespeare 'bitterly disappointed' by Foxes collapse

Shakespeare 'bitterly disappointed' by 4-3 defeat

Craig Shakespeare says he is "bitterly disappointed" after Leicester threw away a 3-2 lead to lose 4-3 at Arsenal, and discusses the future of Riyad Mahrez who asked to leave the club in May.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 4-3 Leicester City

Watch highlights from this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day on BBC ONE, online and mobile at 22:30 BST Saturday

Top videos

Video

Shakespeare 'bitterly disappointed' by 4-3 defeat

Video

Asher-Smith fourth as Schippers takes 200m gold

Video

'One of the best you'll see!' - Leaning's incredible one-handed catch

Video

Wrong way! Steeplechaser forgets water jump in final

Video

Wenger delighted with 'cracking' opener

Video

'You are kidding me' - McIlroy's amazing escape

  • From the section Golf
Video

Sharp makes 800m final after disqualification

Video

GB's O'Hare reaches 1500m final

Video

Willett frustrated after around-the-cup putt

  • From the section Golf
Video

Reese wins long jump gold as Klishina takes silver

Video

Arlo's ultimate playlist for athlete Shakes-Drayton

Video

Kohler-Cadmore smashes second ball of innings for six

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired