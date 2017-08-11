Welsh Premier & non-League round-up

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Friday, 11 August

Bala 3-0 Newtown: Chris Venables and Evan Horwood put Welsh Cup holders Bala 2-0 up by the break and Mike Hayes added to Newtown's misery in the second half.

Bangor City 5-2 The New Saints: Brayden Shaw and Gary Taylor-Fletcher each scored a brace as much-strengthened Bangor City proved too strong and sent a signal to reigning champions The New Saints.

Connell Rawlinson and Jamie Mullan levelled in turn after Shaw and Taylor-Fletcher put the hosts ahead.

The duo struck again after the break and Anderson Cayola finished off the hosts' work from the penalty spot late on.

Prestatyn Town 0-4 Gap Connah's Quay: Michael Wilde scored a brace and Callum Morris and Mark Pearson also hit the back of the net as the visitors comfortably began their campaign with a win at newly-promoted Prestatyn.

Saturday 12 August

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met

Llandudno v Carmarthen Town

Sunday 13 August

Barry Town v Aberystwyth Town

The Evo-Stik First Division North

Saturday, 12 August

Ossett Albion v Colwyn Bay

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League Premier Division

Saturday, 12 August

Merthyr Town v Hitchin