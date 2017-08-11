Welsh Premier & non-League round-up
- From the section Football
Dafabet Welsh Premier League
Friday, 11 August
Bala 3-0 Newtown: Chris Venables and Evan Horwood put Welsh Cup holders Bala 2-0 up by the break and Mike Hayes added to Newtown's misery in the second half.
Bangor City 5-2 The New Saints: Brayden Shaw and Gary Taylor-Fletcher each scored a brace as much-strengthened Bangor City proved too strong and sent a signal to reigning champions The New Saints.
Connell Rawlinson and Jamie Mullan levelled in turn after Shaw and Taylor-Fletcher put the hosts ahead.
The duo struck again after the break and Anderson Cayola finished off the hosts' work from the penalty spot late on.
Prestatyn Town 0-4 Gap Connah's Quay: Michael Wilde scored a brace and Callum Morris and Mark Pearson also hit the back of the net as the visitors comfortably began their campaign with a win at newly-promoted Prestatyn.
Saturday 12 August
Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met
Llandudno v Carmarthen Town
Sunday 13 August
Barry Town v Aberystwyth Town
The Evo-Stik First Division North
Saturday, 12 August
Ossett Albion v Colwyn Bay
Evo-Stik Southern Premier League Premier Division
Saturday, 12 August
Merthyr Town v Hitchin