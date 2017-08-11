Andy Haworth: Torquay sign winger on non-contract terms

From the section

Haworth began his career at Blackburn where he made two appearances.

Torquay United have signed former Macclesfield winger Andy Haworth on non-contract terms.

Haworth, has previously played for 13 clubs, including Rochdale, Notts County, Falkirk and Barrow.

The 28-year-old was released by Macclesfield in May, having made two appearances for the club.

"As both a player and a manager, I'm fully aware of how destructive he can be to defences," Torquay player-manager Kevin Nicholson said.