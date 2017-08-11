Uefa Women's U19 Championship: Northern Ireland 1-1 Scotland

Courtney Whyte heads clear for Scotland as Brenna McPartlan closes in during the Group A encounter

Uefa Women's U19 Championship 2017 Venue: Northern Ireland Dates: 8-20 August Coverage: Northern Ireland group games streamed live on the BBC Sport website (UK only)

Louise McDaniel struck five minutes from time to earn hosts Northern Ireland a draw with Scotland in the Women's U19 European Championship.

The substitute's glancing header came after Kirsty Hanson slotted in the opener early in the second half.

It leaves both sides with one point - and both need to win their final Group A games on Monday to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

Germany beat Spain 2-0 while England lost out 2-0 to the Netherlands.

It leaves England with one win from two Group B matches going into Monday's encounter against France, who hammered Italy 6-1.

Super save

It was an entertaining match at a sunny Mourneview Park with the Scots carving out the best chances in the first half.

Hanson beat two defenders before blazing just over before NI keeper Lauren Perry superbly tipped a powerful shot from Claire Adams onto the bar.

Amy Gallacher screwed her shot wide of the NI goal while at the other end Brenna McPartlan fired straight at keeper Rebecca Flaherty.

Scotland took the lead seconds after the restart with Hanson latching on to Gallacher's through ball before sliding it past the advancing Perry.

Northern Ireland wasted a good chance to equalise when Leyla McFarland was clear eight yards out only to scoop her shot straight at Flaherty.

McDaniel made no mistake with her late leveller, meeting Megan Reilly's corner at the near-post and directing the ball past Flaherty.

It meant a deserved first point of the competition for the teams but they face a tough task to progress to the semi-finals with Germany on six points and Spain three.

Northern Ireland take on the Germans, who have already qualified for the semis, in Ballymena on Monday evening while the Scots face Spain in Lurgan.

Group A Northern Ireland, Germany, Scotland, Spain

Group B Italy, Netherlands, France, England

Tuesday, 8 August Scotland 0-3 Germany Belfast Italy 1-2 England Lurgan France 0-2 Netherlands Ballymena Northern Ireland 0-2 Spain Belfast

Friday, 11 August Italy 1-6 France Belfast Germany 2-0 Spain Portadown Netherlands 2-0 England Belfast Northern Ireland 1-1 Scotland Lurgan