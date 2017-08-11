BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager says summer's spending is 'unsustainable'
Summer spending is unsustainable - Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says they have invested in the squad for the "next five years" but admits that this summer's spending in the transfer market is "unsustainable".
