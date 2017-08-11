BBC Sport - Man Utd in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic about signing for the second part of the season
Ibrahimovic wants to do more - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manager Jose Mourinho confirms Manchester United are in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic about signing for the second part of the season.
The forward was not offered a new contract at Old Trafford at the end of last season.
READ MORE: Ibrahimovic not given new Man Utd deal
READ MORE: Why I back Jose Mourinho's side to win Premier League title - Alan Shearer
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired