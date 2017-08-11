BBC Sport - Birmingham City: Harry Redknapp frustrated with current transfer market
Redknapp will not pay inflated prices for players
- From the section Football
Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp says he is not prepared to pay inflated prices for players in the current transfer market.
MATCH PREVIEW: Birmingham City v Bristol City
Watch more from Redknapp on Football Focus, Saturday 12 August, 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired