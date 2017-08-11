Aberdeen: Stevie May says Derek McInnes key factor in move to Dons

Stevie May will wear the number 83 shirt in reference to the club's European triumph that year

Stevie May admits he would probably not have signed for Aberdeen if Derek McInnes was not still their manager.

McInnes has tied the 24-year-old striker to a four-year deal from English Championship side Preston.

Nicky Maynard, Gary Mackay-Steven, Kari Arnason, Greg Tansey, Ryan Christie and Greg Stewart have also joined the Dons.

"I don't think they'd be bringing in the players they are if he wasn't here," said May, who was given his debut at St Johnstone by McInnes.

"It was a big part. There's no two ways about it, if he wasn't still here I probably wouldn't be here, and I think the same can be said for a lot of his signings.

"From the outside I was keeping an eye on the coming and goings, and I've played with a number of them at Scotland Under-21s so I know the quality that he brought in."

After starting his career with Saints, with whom he won the Scottish Cup in 2014, and prolific loan spells at Alloa and Hamilton, May joined Sheffield Wednesday in August 2014, winning his sole Scotland cap that year, before an injury-hit time at Preston North End curtailed his progress.

McInnes, who spurned an offer from Sunderland to stay at Aberdeen this summer, believes May's arrival helps make his side a lot harder to predict.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha last season appeared at a press conference clutching what he believed would be the Aberdeen team ahead of an encounter at Pittodrie.

"In the past few years most people could second guess my team," said McInnes. "No harm in that, but I do feel now we've got the luxury of being able to re-jig it and freshen it up, and try different styles at certain times.

"He (May) is a boy who I've got a high regard for and someone who I think will do extremely well here. He's only 24, he's been involved in the national team, and I think his best years are still ahead of him. He certainly knows where the back of the net is.

Stevie May (left) scored twice to knock Aberdeen out in the 2014 Scottish Cup semi-finals

"I know what he is as a player and for us to get him on a four-year deal at 24 years of age is a fantastic bit of business.

"I think it's important for a club like us to have a number of different options. I'm really pleased with the options we have."

As May arrived, fellow striker Miles Storey was allowed to exit Pittodrie, with the 23-year-old signing a two-year deal with Partick Thistle.

McInnes explained: "I had an agreement with Miles that it was probably best that he moved on to get regular football.

"I think he was a bit frustrated at not getting more game time last year, and what he didn't want and what I didn't want was another year like that."