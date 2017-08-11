Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Manchester United in talks to re-sign striker after recovery from injury

Media playback is not supported on this device He 'wants to do more' - Mourinho confirms Manchester United talks with Ibrahimovic

Manchester United are in talks to re-sign striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the second half of the season, says manager Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic, 35, was released in June after not being offered a new contract following a season-ending knee injury.

The former Sweden international has been recovering from surgery at United's training ground and is expected to be fit again in December.

"He wants more at football's highest level," said Mourinho.

"So we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season."

Ibrahimovic signed a one-year deal in July 2016 and scored 28 times in 46 games in all competitions for United before suffering knee-ligament damage in April in the Europa League win over Anderlecht.

"He's injured, he needs time to recover," added Mourinho.

"He was very clear by showing that what he did last year was not enough for him - he thinks he can do more."

Manchester United start their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, with kick-off at 16:00 BST.