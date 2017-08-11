BBC Sport - Danny Rose: Mauricio Pochettino welcomes Tottenham defender's apology
It's good that Rose has apologised - Pochettino
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says it is good that defender Danny Rose has apologised over his recent comments about the club's transfer policy.
