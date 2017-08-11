BBC Sport - Danny Rose: Mauricio Pochettino welcomes Tottenham defender's apology

It's good that Rose has apologised - Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says it is good that defender Danny Rose has apologised over his recent comments about the club's transfer policy.

READ MORE: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino accepts defender's apology

Top videos

Video

It's good that Rose has apologised - Pochettino

Video

'You are kidding me' - McIlroy's amazing escape

  • From the section Golf
Video

Grabarz equals season's best to make final

Video

Bradley was my best friend - Defoe

Video

Morata needs time to adapt to Chelsea style - Conte

Video

The Premier League's most dramatic moment?

Video

Watch: Van Niekerk breaks down in BBC interview

Video

US PGA: McIlroy, Fowler & Kuchar in best shots from day one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Redknapp will not pay inflated prices for players

Video

Asher-Smith qualifies for 200m final

Video

‘My other half said I couldn’t play rugby. I’m better than he is!’

Video

'How about that?' Luiten hits hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Shock as Guliyev beats Van Niekerk & Makwala in 200m

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired