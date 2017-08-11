BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Alvaro Morata needs time to adapt to Chelsea's style

Morata needs time to adapt to Chelsea style - Conte

Chelsea's record signing Alvaro Morata needs 'time to adapt' to the style of the Premier League champions, says manager Antonio Conte. The forward joined from Real Madrid for £60m on a five-year deal in July.

READ MORE :Chelsea sign Real Madrid striker Morata for club record £60m

READ MORE: Premier League season starts: New signings, new kits, new rules

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Morata needs time to adapt to Chelsea style - Conte

Video

'You are kidding me' - McIlroy's amazing escape

  • From the section Golf
Video

Grabarz equals season's best to make final

Video

Bradley was my best friend - Defoe

Video

The Premier League's most dramatic moment?

Video

Watch: Van Niekerk breaks down in BBC interview

Video

US PGA: McIlroy, Fowler & Kuchar in best shots from day one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Asher-Smith qualifies for 200m final

Video

‘My other half said I couldn’t play rugby. I’m better than he is!’

Video

'How about that?' Luiten hits hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Shock as Guliyev beats Van Niekerk & Makwala in 200m

Video

Johnson-Thompson & Lake ease into high jump final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired