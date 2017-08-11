Pep Guardiola - Manchester City squad won't need big changes in future

Guardiola has a win percentage of 58.93 at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola accepts Manchester City's spending this summer is unsustainable but believes he has put together a squad that will need only minimal additions over the next few years.

Guardiola spent around £200m this summer to bring in five players.

Defenders Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo have all come in along with goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Bernardo Silva.

"We want to put energy in the team for the next five years," said Guardiola.

"We have spent, of course, but all the teams have spent.

"In the next few years City will buy one, two, maybe three players. The current players are young and will stay for the future."

City had one of the oldest squads in the Premier League last season with an average age of 28.9 years.

With the new arrivals and the departures of Aleksandar Kolarov, 31, Gael Clichy, 32, and Pablo Zabaleta, 32, the average age of the City squad has reduced to 25.

After finishing third last season, Guardiola is hopeful a younger team can mount a stronger title challenge but insists he does not feel under any additional pressure to win the Premier League this term.

Manchester City had six players in their starting line-up over the age of 30 when they lost 4-0 to Everton in January

"Last season at my first press conference we were favourites, so nothing has changed," he added. "I was confident then too.

"We are going to see at the end of the season what happens."

Manchester City open their Premier League campaign at newly promoted Brighton on Saturday [17:30 BST].